Zelensky published Trumpʼs greetings on Ukraineʼs Independence Day and compared it to the sound of a Patriot launch

The US President Donald Trump congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day. The text of the letter sent to him by Trump was published on social media by Volodymyr Zelensky.

In it, the American president called August 24 a day “when we celebrate our strong friendship, built on 35 years of diplomatic relations”. Trump praised the “brave, courageous, and talented people” thanks to whom “you have built a great country”.

"On this momentous day, know this: The United States admires your resilience, honors your sacrifices, and remains confident in your future as a sovereign, prosperous nation," Trump wrote.

He also called in the letter to "seize the moment to end the conflict" and establish peace "that will unlock Ukraineʼs enormous potential for future generations".

Zelensky thanked Trump for the greeting, calling it "warm and inspiring," and also compared the letter to the sound of PAC-3 interceptor missiles being launched at Patriot air defense systems.

"These words — like the sound of a PAC-3 missile launch — lift our spirits and give us hope that peopleʼs lives can be protected from Russiaʼs brutal attacks and that a dignified peace can be achieved," the President of Ukraine commented.

Patriot missiles for Ukraine

On July 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his last meeting with Trump at the White House, he asked him to provide Ukraine with an emergency “winter package” of 300 Patriot interceptor missiles. The media reported that Trump refused, in part because of the shortage of these missiles in the United States.

Later, at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on August 5, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had received a refusal from its partners to transfer additional anti-ballistic systems. He did not rule out that this could be in order for Ukraine to become “more compliant”.

According to the president, in the first half of 2026, the supply of missiles for Ukraineʼs air defense from partners decreased by three times compared to last year. The official reason, which the partners informed Kyiv, was the hostilities in the Middle East. Trump also stated that the United States itself needs these missiles.

Zelensky stated that 5% of the current American stockpile of Patriot interceptor missiles would help Ukraine get through the winter and save lives, and 10% would be enough to stop all Russian ballistic missiles.

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