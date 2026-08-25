The US removes Syria from list of state sponsors of terrorism

The US State Department has removed Syria from its status as a state sponsor of terrorism, which the country had held since 1979. And the Treasury Department has lifted sanctions against the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

This is stated in the official statement of the department dated August 24.

Washington explained that this step fulfills President Donald Trumpʼs promise to give the Syrian people "a chance for greatness" — the decision should open the way for new investments in Syria and help its economic and political stability.

At the same time, the US imposed sanctions against two former HTS associates who are linked to Al-Qaeda and Khuras al-Din.

Syria has been on the list of state sponsors of terrorism for over 45 years. On December 8, 2024, the Syrian opposition entered the capital Damascus and overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, who had been in power for 24 years. Assad fled to Moscow. Former HTS rebels came to power, declaring a course for democratic change. In 2025, the European Union lifted economic sanctions on Syria, and the United States also lifted some restrictions.

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