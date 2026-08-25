A new state award has appeared in Ukraine — “Gratitude of the Ukrainian People”. The British were the first to receive it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has established a new state award — “Gratitude of the Ukrainian People”. The first to receive it was the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This is stated in the decrees on the presidentʼs website.

The "Gratitude of the Ukrainian People" is awarded to the people of a foreign country for solidarity and support of Ukrainians in the war against Russia, the struggle to preserve the nation, the protection of statehood and common civilizational values — humanity, freedom, and peace.

The award will be given to countries that have provided Ukraine with military, humanitarian, financial assistance, political support, and shelter for its citizens.

The first to receive the new award was the people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Zelensky presented it to Prime Minister Andy Burnham on August 24.

"We respect and love your country. We respect your people, and you have helped us a lot. And itʼs not just about military or financial support. Your clear, strong support from the very beginning of this war. At such a moment, your country was very clearly and firmly on our side, and we will never forget that," Zelensky told Burnham.

Офіс президента

Andy Burnhamofficially became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on July 20, succeeding Keir Starmer. The new Prime Ministerʼs first foreign guest was Volodymyr Zelensky. Burnhamʼs first foreign visit was also to Ukraine, on Independence Day.

Then Zelensky and Burnham signed a letter of intent on a partnership in the field of artificial intelligence — they will jointly develop military technologies based on AI. In addition, Britain allowed the transfer of secret data for the creation of long-range SCALP missiles in Ukraine.

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