Reuters: Perm refinery halts operations again after Ukrainian drone attacks on August 21

The “Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez” oil refinery in the Russian city of Perm suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on August 21.

Reuters reports this, citing sources in the oil refining industry.

The interlocutors said that the main primary processing unit, CDU-4, which accounts for almost 40% of the plantʼs capacity, was shut down on August 21. It is capable of processing 14 000 metric tons of oil per day.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the repair work could take one to two weeks. Another major primary processing unit, CDU-5, which accounts for 34% of the plantʼs capacity, has been out of service since a drone attack on July 29, the sources added.

The plant also has two more primary oil distillation units — CDU-1 and CDU-2, each of which accounts for 14% of the enterpriseʼs capacity.

This is not the first time the Perm refinery has stopped operations this year. It also stopped oil processing after a Ukrainian drone attack on May 7. In addition, one unit has been out of operation since April 30 due to a previous drone attack. According to sources, repairs could take several weeks.

“Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez” is one of the largest refineries in Russia. It is located more than 1 500 km from the border with Ukraine. Its capacity is about 13 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise supplies fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian army.

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