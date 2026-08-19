Law enforcement officers did not detain former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra

Law enforcement agencies did not detain former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra. Her searches, which lasted almost a whole day, recently ended.

This was reported to Babel by her lawyer Artem Krykun-Trush.

According to him, Mudra is currently studying the case materials with his lawyers. Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media outlets and peopleʼs deputies wrote that Mudra was detained.

Today, NABU and SAPO published an investigation called "Forrest Gump" into the legalization of 150 million hryvnias obtained through criminal means. According to them, the funds were used to secure bail for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case — presumably former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In this case, the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office was also suspected (the media wrote that it was Iryna Mudra). After that, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Mudra from the position of deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

From 2022 to 2024, Iryna Mudra was Deputy Minister of Justice, and from March 2024, Deputy Head of the Office of the President. In the Office of the President, she was responsible for the creation of the Special Tribunal, which is to punish Russian war criminals, for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and for the creation of the Compensation Mechanism, which is to guarantee that Ukrainians who suffered during the war receive payments from Russia.

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