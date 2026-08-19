Russians attack police building in Zhytomyr with drones. Two police officers killed

On August 19, the Russians attacked Zhytomyr with jet drones and hit the building of the Main Directorate of the National Police of the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko and the acting head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze.

The city was under attack by Russian drones of the Banderol type. The attack killed two police officers and injured at least 20 others.

The roof and fourth floor of the police building caught fire.

Police, rescuers, and other emergency services are currently working at the scene of the attack.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.