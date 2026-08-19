Fire in workshops where Russians assemble engines for rocket carriers and service aircraft: General Staff clarifies details of attack on August 15

The General Staff has clarified the details of the attack on the night of August 15 on the production facilities of the Progress Rocket and Space Center in Samara, Russia. This is an enterprise related to the production of “Soyuz” family launch vehicles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, during the strike on August 15, our military attacked a workshop where engines for “Soyuz” type launch vehicles are assembled, as well as an aviation equipment maintenance workshop called “Aviakor”. In addition, a fire of about 5 000 m² was recorded on the territory of the “Progress RCC”.

Progress is one of the key enterprises in the Russian rocket and space industry. It is involved in the production of “Soyuz” family launch vehicles, which are used to launch spacecraft into orbit and deploy Russian satellite communication systems, in particular for the Russian army.

During the attack on the night of August 15, Ukraine also attacked the “Savasleyka” airfield, where Russian “Kinzhal” missile carriers are based, and an oil facility in Ust-Luga.

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