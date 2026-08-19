103 servicemen returned to Ukraine from captivity

103 servicemen have returned to Ukraine from captivity. These are soldiers who defended Ukraine in Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipro, and Sumy directions.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the State Border Service, and the National Guard. The vast majority are soldiers and non-commissioned officers, they make up 99% of those released.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The oldest defender is 59 years old, the youngest is 26 years old. Two of those released had birthdays yesterday — they turned 34 and 45. Also among those who returned are the seriously wounded and seriously ill, said Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

On June 26, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war. 160 military personnel who had been held captive since 2022 were returned to Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.