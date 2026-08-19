Russians attacked Ukraine with 65 UAVs and two missiles. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of August 19, Russia attacked with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 65 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” strike UAVs, “Banderol” drone missiles, and “Parody” simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Kursk and Oryol (Russia), Donetsk and Hvardiyske, Crimea (temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories). The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force neutralized 56 Russian UAVs, as well as two Banderol missile drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Targets were missed in ten locations, and debris fell in three more.

In particular, in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attack at night injured 6 people and killed one. An air bomb also destroyed a private house in one of the districts, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In the Kharkiv region, a family was injured in a drone attack in Balakliya: a 38-year-old father received shrapnel injuries to his lower limbs, his 31-year-old wife and 9-year-old son suffered an acute stress reaction, the regional prosecutorʼs office said.

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