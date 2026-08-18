”Phantoms” — special patrol cars — will come back in Ukraine

"Phantoms" — special patrol cars that do not have identification marks — will come back in Ukrainian roads.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi.

The cars are equipped with speeding detection systems that work while driving. In the month before the war, these cars detected more than 26,000 driversʼ speeding violations — then the Phantoms were removed from the roads because of the war.

Also this week, 50 new cameras will be added to Ukrainian roads.

This happened against the backdrop of yesterdayʼs traffic accident in Kyiv — due to a traffic violation, a car crashed into the summer playground of a catering establishment. After the incident, President Zelensky stated that "what is needed is not cosmetic changes to the rules and responsibilities, but effective steps".

The Verkhovna Rada is also preparing to increase fines for speeding. In particular, it is a fine of UAH 17 000 for five or more speeding violations per year.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.