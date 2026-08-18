Six more children from temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine

Six more children aged 10 to 17 were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
Among them are four girls and two boys. The children are now safe and receiving assistance.
In total, 157 children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region since the beginning of 2026.
According to “Bring Kids Back UA”, to date, 2,470 children have been returned to Ukraine from the occupation, while another 1.6 million remain under the control of the Russian Federation. These children have either been deported, forcibly relocated to the Russian Federation, or are in temporarily occupied territory.
In total, Ukraine has 20 610 records of possible deportation and forcible transfer of children by Russia.
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