Six more children from temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine

Six more children aged 10 to 17 were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Among them are four girls and two boys. The children are now safe and receiving assistance.

In total, 157 children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region since the beginning of 2026.