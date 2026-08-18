In Germany, a Ukrainian was sentenced to over a year in prison for preparing arson attacks ordered by Russia

In Germany, the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court convicted a Ukrainian man on charges of espionage — he planned arson attacks in the country on behalf of Russian intelligence services. Two other Ukrainians who were considered involved in the case were acquitted.

This is reported by the German agency dpa.

The Ukrainian was sentenced to one year and three months in prison. He has not yet commented on the charges.

Three men, aged 22, 25 and 30, were arrested in May 2025 in Cologne and Konstanz in Germany, as well as in the German-speaking canton of Thurgau in northeastern Switzerland, and were accused of conspiring against the parcel delivery companyʼs transport network.

On orders from Russian intelligence, the men first sent two packages with GPS trackers to Ukraine to gather information about the routes and transportation procedures used by the postal company. The next step was to send packages with incendiary devices that were to be detonated during transport.

The German prosecutorʼs office added that the packages were supposed to "catch fire in Germany or elsewhere on the way to Ukraine". Three Ukrainians agreed to send these packages, but they were caught while they were still in the preparation stage.

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