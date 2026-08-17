Bloomberg: Greek ship carrying Russian oil attacked in Black Sea

The tanker Skiros, operated by a Greek company, was attacked in the Black Sea after it had been unloaded with oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal near Novorossiysk.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

The tanker Skiros, which can carry about one million barrels of oil, was attacked on August 16 near the terminal. The Caspian Pipeline (CPC) ships mostly Kazakh oil, but this time the cargo was of Russian origin.

In early August, Ukraine agreed not to attack CPC infrastructure and non-Russian vessels heading to the sea terminal, provided that the vessels were not under other Ukrainian sanctions and were not carrying Russian cargo. Russian-origin oil typically accounts for 5% to 10% of the consortium’s exports.

The Athens-based operator of the Skiros said no one was injured or polluted in the incident. The shipʼs owners have been informed of the incident.

On August 8, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had promised the United States not to attack the Caspian pipeline, which connects Kazakhstanʼs fields to the Russian Black Sea coast, and some non-Russian ships heading to the terminal.

From August 1 to 8 alone, Ukraine attacked 12 tankers in the Black and Azov Seas.

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