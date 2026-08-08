Ukraine has promised the US not to attack the Caspian pipeline, which connects Kazakhstanʼs oil fields to the Russian Black Sea coast, and some non-Russian ships heading to the terminal.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

This terminal is located near the Russian port of Novorossiysk. Kyiv, according to sources, has promised the US not to attack ships going to it, provided that they are not under Ukrainian sanctions, are not carrying Russian cargo, and are not owned by Russian individuals or legal entities.

Ukraine will also provide instructions to carriers, specifying which vessels are subject to attacks.

Ukraine has been constantly attacking tankers moored near Russian ports, including Novorossiysk. This is why Kazakhstan has become afraid to transport oil to its main pipeline. Bloomberg writes that Kazakhstan has no alternative routes for transporting its oil, except for this.

Today, the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported that from August 1 to 8 alone, Ukraine struck 12 tankers in the Black and Azov Seas.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.