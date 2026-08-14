Mass fish mortality in the Kyiv region. Laboratory records exceedance of norms for six indicators

In the Borshchahivka area of the Kyiv region, after a mass fish kill in three reservoirs, the laboratory recorded an excess of the norm in six indicators.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

17 different samples were taken for analysis: four samples of drinking water from wells and boreholes of the nearest residential development, six samples of water from reservoirs, and seven from soil.

During the analysis, the laboratory detected simultaneous exceedance of standards for dissolved oxygen, iron, manganese, phenols, ammonium, and organoleptics. This may indicate that the reservoir is polluted, including with organic compounds.

Currently, research into drinking water and soil is ongoing — the final conclusion is planned to be published on August 17.

It was previously discovered that during the elimination of the overflow of the sewer collector, wastewater was pumped into the stormwater network of the capital, which flows into the reservoirs of the Borshchagov community.

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