Emergency ecological situation. About three tons of fish died in reservoirs in the Kyiv region (UPD)

An ecological emergency has been recorded in the Borshchahivka area of the Kyiv region. There was a mass fish kill in three reservoirs.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

He said that the first case was discovered by local services the day before, and today, August 11, fish deaths were recorded in two more reservoirs. Currently, experts have taken water samples to determine the source of the contamination.

One of the previous versions is that sewage leaked during repair work at one of the facilities in Kyiv. The pollution could have entered the water bodies of the Kyiv region through storm sewers.

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Access to the reservoirs has been temporarily restricted. An investigative and operational group and a commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies are working on the site.

UPD at 19:00: The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that during the elimination of the overflow of the sewer collector, wastewater was pumped into the stormwater network of the capital, which flows into the reservoirs of the Borshchahivka area. The work was documented by the police, they have already been stopped, and the potential source of the leak has been eliminated.

Drinking water has been organized on the ground. Dead fish are currently being collected and disposed of. The final cause of the plague will be determined by laboratory tests. Tkachenko added that there is a risk of the pollution spreading downstream.