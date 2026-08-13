In Poland, a Russian was preparing to kill a citizen of Ukraine and the United States. He was “inconvenient for the Putin regime”

The Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) and the police have detained a Russian who, on the instructions of the Russian special services, was preparing the murder of a US and Ukrainian citizen in Warsaw.
This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Polsat News reports.
According to Tusk, the man was detained on August 7. Polish and American special services took part in the operation. The Russian was planning an assassination attempt on a citizen with passports of two countries — Ukraine and the United States. The Polish Prime Minister specified that this was a person who was "inconvenient for Vladimir Putinʼs regime".
Poland did not name the detainee or potential victim. However, Tusk clarified that "this is the first time that someone from Russia has decided to attack a US citizen on the territory of other NATO countries".
- In Poland, the number of attacks by Poles on Ukrainians and vice versa has recently increased. On July 27, law enforcement officers detained suspects in an attack on a Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw. The attackers kicked the boy and then the girl who tried to protect him.
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