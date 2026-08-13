Bodies of 261 dead returned to Ukraine. Russia claims they are all Ukrainian servicemen

The bodies of 261 dead were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Experts will conduct the necessary examinations to identify the deceased. During previous exchanges, it turned out that the Russians also transferred the bodies of Russian military personnel to Ukraine.

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Last year, then-Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko said that the process of identifying bodies was complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.