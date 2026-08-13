Eurovision is officially banned from being held in countries at war. What other new rules will the contest have in 2027

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has updated the rules for Eurovision 2027, which is to be held in Bulgaria. The changes concern the security of the contest, live vocals and the age of the participants.

The new rules were published on the official website of the competition on August 12.

From now on, the winning country will automatically be unable to host Eurovision if an armed conflict, geopolitical situation, or other circumstances significantly threaten the security and stability of the country or region.

If necessary, the EBU may conduct an independent assessment of the security situation in the region of the winning country. If it is deemed unsuitable for hosting the contest, the organizer will be selected from among other broadcasters.

In 2022, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision, but due to a full-scale war, the EBU decided that Ukraine could not safely host the contest the following year. As a result, Eurovision 2023 was held in Liverpool, UK — the British broadcaster BBC organized the contest on behalf of Ukraine. Now, the situation that has already happened to Ukraine has been formally enshrined in the contest rules.

Also, new rules for next yearʼs Eurovision relate to the participantsʼ vocals. The lead vocalist must perform the main melody live. Background and pre-recorded elements are allowed, but they cannot replace or significantly enhance the live vocals.

Another change concerns the age of the participants. From 2027, only artists who were at least 18 years old at the time of the first rehearsal will be able to perform at Eurovision. Previously, the minimum age was 16.

The EBU explained that the update to the rules should make the competition safer, more transparent and predictable for participants and organizers.

In 2027, Eurovision will be held in Bulgaria, as Bulgarian singer Dara won Eurovision 2026 with the song “Banagaranga”. Next year, a new country will be among the participants — Canada.

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