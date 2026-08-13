Russians launched 133 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defense and what are the consequences in the regions

On the night of August 13, Russian troops launched 133 drones into Ukraine. Air defense managed to shoot down 111 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 15 places, uninjured targets were hit, and in 16 places, debris fell. In particular, the Russians attacked Chernihiv with jet drones. Garages and two enterprises were hit, but there were no casualties.

Five people were injured in Russian shelling overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There is destruction in Kamyansky, Nikopol, and Pavlohrad districts.

In the Odesa region, the port infrastructure of the Izmail district was under attack — a fire broke out. An 18-year-old girl was injured in the attack — she was hospitalized in serious condition.

Already in the morning, Russian guided aerial bombs attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. A 65-year-old resident of Novoivanivka was injured, and residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

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