Moldova believes the drone that recently exploded in their country is Russian

Moldova believes that the drone that exploded in their country on August 9 may be Russian.

This was stated by the countryʼs Minister of Defense Anatoly Nosatiy, writes NewsMaker.

Experts continue to study the wreckage of the UAV. According to preliminary data, it was a Russian drone of a more advanced version than those that had previously flown into Moldova. The police also stated that this was the first time a drone of this type had been recorded in the country.

Nosatiy also admitted that the radars the army uses to protect against drones do not currently cover the entire airspace of the country.

On August 9, in southern Moldova near the village of Krokmaz, a drone-rocket collided with a tree and exploded at a height of about 2.5 meters. Debris flew a long distance and damaged several houses. A fire broke out after the incident.

This is not the first time Russian drones have flown into Moldova. During the attack on the Odesa region on the night of July 13, a drone also flew into Moldova and exploded there. The countryʼs Defense Ministry has previously determined that it was a Russian UAV "Geran-2" (“Shahed-136”).

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