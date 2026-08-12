Ukrainian troops hit naval base in Novorossiysk with jet drones and missiles

Ukrainian units attacked the naval base in Novorossiysk this night, 300 km from the front.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The base was hit by "Palyanytsia" jet drones, "Neptun" missiles, and naval drones. Hits on air defense positions, berths, and seaport infrastructure were confirmed.

OSINT also wrote that a grain elevator was hit. After the attack, fires broke out in the city. Explosions were also heard in Crimea that night.

Reuters, citing sources, also reported that the grain terminal in Novorossiysk had suspended operations after the Ukrainian attack. The terminalʼs owner Demetra Holding confirmed that the strike had damaged it.

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