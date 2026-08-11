Andras Baca became the new president of Hungary. What is known about him

András Baca became the new president of Hungary. 140 parliamentarians voted for him in a secret ballot.

Telex writes about this.

Six other members of parliament voted against his candidacy. András Baca will officially take office on August 19.

János Bődey / Telex

Who is Andras Baca?

Baca served two terms at the European Court of Human Rights from 1991 to 2008. He then served as President of the Supreme Court of Hungary from 2009 to 2011. He was removed from office in 2011 for criticizing the judicial reform of the government of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

In 2014, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Báca’s removal was unlawful and implicated Orbán’s government, adding that Orbán’s decision “undermined democratic freedoms in Hungary”.

In early May, when Péter Magyar officially became prime minister, during his speech he called on the then-President of Hungary, Tamás Sújk, to resign, and for state officials “who were servants of the previous regime (Orbán)” to leave office no later than May 31.

On July 13, the Hungarian parliament approved constitutional amendments that removed then-President Tamás Szujó from office. The initiative was taken by the Magyar party "Tisza". The prime minister said that Szujó had repeatedly put the interests of former Prime Minister Orbánʼs party "Fidesz" above constitutional principles.

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