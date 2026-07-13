The Hungarian Parliament has removed the president and the head of the Constitutional Court from office early

The Hungarian Parliament has approved constitutional amendments that prematurely remove the countryʼs President Tamás Szujók and the head of the Constitutional Court Péter Polt from office.

This is reported by Politico.

The amendment was supported by 139 deputies, with six voting against. Former Prime Minister Viktor Orbanʼs Fidesz party and its ally KDNP boycotted the vote.

The initiator of the changes was the Magyar party "Tisza". The Prime Minister stated that President Šuyok, while in office, had repeatedly put the interests of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbánʼs party "Fidesz" above constitutional principles.

Now the law must be signed by the president himself. He has five days to do so. If Shuyok refuses to do so, Magyar has promised to initiate impeachment proceedings in parliament.

Politicians also passed amendments that limit the term of office in parliament to 12 years. Deputies who have already exceeded this term will not be able to run in the next election.

In addition, a National Asset Recovery and Protection Authority will be established to investigate corruption. The amendments also restore the mandatory retirement age of 70 for Constitutional Court judges. This will result in the removal of four current judges, including the courtʼs president, Peter Polt.

Tamás Šuyok has been the President of Hungary since March 2024. He was previously the President of the Constitutional Court (since 2016), and before that, a judge of that court and a lawyer. He was nominated for the presidency by Viktor Orbánʼs Fidesz party after the resignation of Katalin Novák.

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