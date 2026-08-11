Ebola has killed more than 2 000 people in DR Congo, with confirmed cases surpassing 4 000

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 2 011 people, with a total of 4 381 confirmed cases of the virus.

Reuters writes about this.

Cases of the virus have been reported in five provinces. Health officials are calling the current Ebola outbreak, now in its 17th year, the fastest-spreading in history.

This is due to the fact that there is currently a shortage of medical supplies in regions where Ebola is spreading, and it is also difficult to track the contacts of people who have already been confirmed to have the virus.

As of August 6, only 3 973 cases and 1 801 deaths from Ebola were known.