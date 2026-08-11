Russians launched “Zircons”, “Iskanders”, and drones at night over Ukraine. 6 dead in Zaporizhzhia

On the night of August 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with “Zircon” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 120 “Shahed” drones. The main direction of the attack was the Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 98 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of UAVs in the north, south and east of the country. The missiles were not shot down.

Drones and missiles hit 21 locations, with debris falling in five places.

Zaporizhzhia was the worst affected. Six people died there, 19 were injured. Four apartment buildings and non-residential buildings were damaged.

Kyiv was shelled with ballistic missiles, the Russians hit, among other things, near a childrenʼs hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district and damaged a gas pipe. At another address, a warehouse was destroyed by the attack, and a fire broke out there.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Since the evening, the Dnipropetrovsk region has also been under attack. Three people were killed, five were injured. Among the dead was a 15-year-old teenager. A 7-year-old girl was also injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.