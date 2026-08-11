The Korea Times: South Korea cautious about Ukraineʼs request for air defense, arms supplies not discussed

South Korea maintains a cautious stance on Ukraineʼs request for air defense and other military assistance, deliveries are not being discussed.
This is reported by The Korea Times, citing a senior official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry.
The official says that arms supplies to Ukraine are still not under discussion.
“South Korea has always supplied defense materials to any country only within the framework of its own legislation,” the anonymous official said.
He also added that Seoul supports Ukraine in various areas, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, and will continue to consider reconstruction assistance, reaffirming its position.
However, the South Korean official refused to confirm Zelenskyʼs claims about diplomatic talks on the issue or about additional deployment of North Korean troops.
At the same time, a Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia directly affects the security of South Korea and violates UN resolutions, so Seoulʼs position is that such cooperation should immediately cease.
What preceded
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 8 that North Korea was preparing to send a new contingent of troops to Russia. According to him, this would involve 30 000-50 000 North Korean servicemen.
Zelensky also said that Ukraine is counting on Seoulʼs support in the field of air defense. He noted that South Korea is limited by its own Constitution, but Ukrainian diplomats are already in contact with representatives of the country.
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