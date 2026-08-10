“Nova Post” did not fire employees who previously kicked a dog out of the department in the heat

“Nova Post” did not fire the employees who had previously chased a dog out of one of its branches in Slovyansk at +37°C with a mop.

This was reported by the CEO of “Nova Poshta” Yevhen Tafiychuk.

He said the decision to release them was made on emotion. He added that the workers who chased the dog away were among the first to join the search for it.

After the incident, “Nova Post” revised its rules so that workers would have an algorithm for actions in similar situations that would be “humane to the animal and safe for customers”. The dog is now safe.

Previously, a scandalous video from the branch in Slovyansk, where a dog was being chased away, went viral. At that time, the company reacted to the incident and stated that such behavior contradicted their values. The company fired the employees who pushed the dog out.

After that, “Nova Post” employees found the dog, which they chased away.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.