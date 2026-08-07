“Nova Post” employees found a dog they had previously kicked out of the branch in the heat

“Nova Post” employees found a dog that they had previously driven out with a mop from one of the branches in Slovyansk at +37 °C.

This was reported by “Nova Post”.

The company noted that the dog is now safe and fed — he will stay overnight at the home of one of the employees. Tomorrow the dog will be taken to the veterinary clinic in Hlevakha for examination and vaccinations, and then to a new family.

Previously, a scandalous video from the branch in Slovyansk, where a dog was being chased away, went viral. At that time, the company responded to the incident and stated that such behavior contradicted their values. The company fired the employees who pushed the dog out.

Then the company said they were looking for a dog to give to veterinarians and pay for treatment.

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