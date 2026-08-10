“Itʼs senseless and illegal actions.” NABU reported pressure on judges in detective cases, and two weeks ago revealed surveillance of its employee

Approximately two weeks ago, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) recorded surveillance of its employee while he was performing official duties.

This was stated by the NABU head Semen Kryvonos at a joint briefing with the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko.

According to Kryvonos, this case of surveillance of a NABU employee is not an isolated one: "We simply donʼt talk about everything and donʼt publish everything, because the issue is the protection of our materials and information."

"If we identified, for example, surveillance of our employee who was performing certain tasks related to the Bureauʼs activities at that time, then we certainly would not publish this fact. But this fact existed. And it was quite recently — literally two weeks ago. That is, this is happening constantly," said Kryvonos.

At the same time, he noted: there is no conflict between NABU and SBU, but the Bureau records illegal actions against its employees by the special service, which Kryvonos called "senseless and illegal".

Among such actions, according to the NABU director, is constant monitoring of registers, in particular the judicial one, and the "Safe City" system, as well as tracking the movements of the Bureauʼs detectives.

Kryvonos also stated that NABU is receiving information about possible pressure on judges who are considering cases against the Bureauʼs detectives.