A wiretap was found in the apartment of the head of one of the NABU detective units

A wiretap was found in the apartment of the head of one of the detective units of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

This was reported by NABU.

According to the Bureau, the owner of the apartment on the floor above said that he had been visited by people who identified themselves as law enforcement officers and claimed that a Russian spy was living below him. One of these men was identified by detectives as a current SBU employee.

NABU notes that the detective, in whose apartment a wiretap was discovered, is investigating a number of high-profile cases: corruption at customs, the activities of individual law enforcement officers and state-owned enterprises.

NABU has initiated criminal proceedings under the article on violation of privacy. Babel has contacted SBU for comment on this matter, but has not yet received a response at the time of publication.

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