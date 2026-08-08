Russians were ordered to organize a “free hunt” for cars in the Kherson region

Russian military personnel were instructed to begin a "free hunt" for cars in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to him, the Russians have already increased the number of drone operators in the region and plan to actively use fiber-optic-controlled drones.

The occupiers will pay special attention to vehicles that resemble vehicles of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in terms of appearance.

Prokudin also warned of an increased risk of strikes near places where civilian vehicles congregate, including supermarkets, markets, and gas stations.

The Russians have long been hunting civilians, attacking them with drones in the Kherson region. In particular, today, men aged 54 and 63, a 17-year-old boy, and a 56-year-old woman were injured in a Russian drone strike in Kherson, the City Military Administration reported.

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