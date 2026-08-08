The Russians hit Ukraine with missiles and 151 drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of August 8, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with six “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, and 151 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” drones, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missiles and drones flew from Bryansk and Kursk regions, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsky-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske (Crimea).

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Air defense neutralized 135 UAVs. However, missiles and 13 drones hit 12 locations, and debris fell in seven.

In particular, Kyiv and the region were hit at night — there are dead and wounded. Fires broke out, warehouses and houses were damaged.

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