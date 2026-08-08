Russians attacked Kyiv and the region at night. There are dead and wounded

The Russian army attacked Kyiv and the region on the night of August 8. There were deaths and injuries as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences.

In the village of Pukhovka, Brovary district (Kyiv region), an attack killed three people, including a child. Three more people were injured. The attack destroyed a house, gazebos, and two cars. Fires broke out after the strike, including a warehouse.

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Four people were injured in Kyiv. The attack caused fires in the Holosiivsky and Obolonsky districts. Garages and a company burned.

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In the Chernihiv region, a warehouse caught fire due to a drone strike, the fire was extinguished.

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