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Ukrainian arrested in Germany on suspicion of espionage to prepare sabotage

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

A 33-year-old Ukrainian citizen was taken into custody in Germany, suspected of collecting information to prepare sabotage.

This was reported by the Munich Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the data about the defense enterprise in Bavaria was ordered by a foreign intelligence service. Investigators believe that in June the man photographed the territory of the enterprise and handed over the images to the customer.

The suspect was arrested on August 2 in the federal state of Thuringia. The next day, a court in Munich issued a warrant for his arrest, after which the man was placed in a detention center in Bavaria. He is accused of spying for the purpose of preparing sabotage.

German law enforcement officials are not disclosing which state or intelligence agency the suspect may have been acting in the interests of, according to the investigation. The prosecutorʼs office explained that additional details are not being released due to the investigation.

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