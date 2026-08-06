The Russians launched four missiles and 101 drones into Ukraine overnight, and hit Sumy with guided aerial bombs. What are the consequences

On the night of August 6, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 101 attack drones and four missiles — two “Onyx” and two Kh-31P. Air defense forces neutralized 66 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One “Onyx” missile and 29 drones hit 18 targets, with debris from the downed targets falling in five more. The other missiles missed their targets.

In particular, there have been hits in Balakliya (Kharkiv region). Three people were killed there in two Russian strikes on a residential neighborhood. The Russian Federation also attacked an agricultural enterprise warehouse in the city three times.

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In Lozova, a drone attacked a railway station — two people were killed and eight injured, including people in serious condition.

Another Russian drone hit an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia overnight. Four people were injured, a man is likely trapped under the rubble.

At around 6 AM, a Russian FPV drone hit a bus carrying workers in Komyshany, Kherson region. Six people were injured, suffering from blast injuries and contusions.

Later, a Russian drone hit a truck near Kherson. The 41-year-old man driving the truck was injured.

In the Odesa region, Russia again hit a civilian ship in the Black Sea. One person was killed, three others were injured. The ship was a dry cargo ship under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, which was carrying Ukrainian wheat. The shipʼs hull was damaged, and a fire broke out. The crew was evacuated to shore.

In addition, at night, in eight minutes, Russia dropped eight guided bombs on Sumy. 12 people were injured. Residential neighborhoods, a shopping center, five stores, three private houses, five cars were damaged, and hundreds of windows were broken.

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