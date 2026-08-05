The son-in-law of the commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces died in an explosion at a restaurant in Moscow

During the explosion in a restaurant in Moscow, which occurred on August 1, the son-in-law of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Alexander Chaika — Daniil Peredriy — died.

This is reported by the Russian media "Agency".

This was confirmed by two documents at once, one of which was the closure of business activities due to the death of the businessman.

Also, according to Russian channels, Alexander Chaikaʼs daughter Maria may have been injured in the explosion.

The explosion occurred on August 1 — the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee officially confirmed that the cause of the explosion at the Balzi Rossi restaurant was an improvised explosive device. It was tried to be carried by a woman who died in the explosion. The explosion also killed a security guard and a restaurant visitor. At least 21 other people were injured.

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