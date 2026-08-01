An explosion occurred in a restaurant in the center of Moscow. There are dead and injured

An explosion occurred at the Balzi Rossi restaurant in central Moscow this evening, killing at least three people and injuring 21 others.

Russian media is writing about this.

Eyewitnesses say that this could have happened due to the explosion of a gas cylinder in the restaurantʼs kitchen. Information about the victims is still being clarified. However, Moscowʼs official services have not yet named the cause of the incident and have not confirmed the exact number of dead and injured. Cars with black license plates were parked near the restaurant.

The restaurant was closed today for a private event. ASTRA reported that the restaurant was celebrating the birthday of a Russian general. There is also no official information yet on the number of people inside at the time of the explosion.

After the explosion, a rescue operation was launched at the scene, and emergency services arrived.

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