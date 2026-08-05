Reuters: North Korea missile unit begins deployment in western Russia, could be armed with 120 ballistic missiles

A North Korean missile unit has begun deploying in western Russia — it could be equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers to strike the territory of Ukraine.

Reuters reports this, citing the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) Andriy Chernyak.

According to him, Russia plans to deploy a missile unit, which will include 90 servicemen from the DPRK, in the Voronezh region. This unit will be part of the Russian 112th missile brigade. Pyongyang has already sent a new batch of 40 KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles to Russia, as well as servicemen. However, their total number should be agreed upon during the highest-level talks in September, Chernyak added.

Russia expects the North Korean unit to have 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers. It is unclear what role the North Korean military will play in Russian operations.

Reuters clarified that it could not independently confirm Chernyakʼs statements. He noted that they were based on intelligence that could not be made public due to their sensitivity.

On July 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia wants to receive another 30 000 troops from the DPRK. At the same time, North Korea is preparing to transfer new ballistic missile launchers to the Russian Federation. Since June, the Russian Federation has been preparing in the Voronezh region to receive North Korean soldiers.

On the night of July 30, the Russians used two North Korean missiles to strike Radushne in Kryvyi Rih for the first time in a year.

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