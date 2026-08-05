World War II ships surface on the Danube in Serbia due to drought

The water level in the Danube fell so low due to drought that the hulls of dozens of German warships from World War II began to appear on the surface.

The Associated Press writes about this.

The rusted hull of one of the ships and a broken mast were found near the Serbian port of Prahovo. Some of these ships are still loaded with ammunition. They belonged to the Black Sea Fleet of Nazi Germany.

According to historians, in September 1944, up to 200 German warships were deliberately sunk near Prahov, in the Danube Gorge, when they came under fire from Soviet troops. The aim of this move was to slow down the Red Armyʼs advance in the Balkans.

AP adds that the Serbian government, with financial support from the European Union, has been trying to do something about these ships for many years.

Due to the decrease in the level of the Danube in Romania and Hungary, there is a risk of nuclear power plant shutdown. The Romanian military, in order to improve the situation, blew up a rock located on the Danube River.

Hungary is preparing for a "critical" five days due to the complete shutdown of the countryʼs only nuclear power plant "Paks". On August 2, the nuclear power plant was operating at about 10% of its total capacity.

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