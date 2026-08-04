Over 100 Russian facilities and over 21 000 targets: SBU shared the results of a 40-day operation against the Russian Federation

During the 40-day campaign, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked more than 100 Russian facilities and also hit more than 21 000 military targets.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The attacks targeted enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, air bases, air defense systems, command posts, warships and tankers of the shadow fleet, oil refineries, as well as transport and military logistics facilities.

In addition, during this period, the SBU units eliminated almost 5 000 Russian military personnel. One of the main directions of the campaign was attacks on the Russian aviation infrastructure. These included strikes on the airfields "Saky", "Hvardiyske", "Belbek", "Bagerovye", "Engels", "Khanskaya" and the Yevpatoria aircraft factory.

During the operations, our military destroyed a Tu-95MS bomber, attacked two Su-35 fighters, two L-39 combat training aircraft, hangars with Su-24, Su-30, and Su-30SM aircraft, Shahed drone storage facilities, and airfield fuel infrastructure.

SBU also claims to have carried out systematic strikes on the Russian air defense system. In particular, the Nebo-U, Podlyot-K1, and Kasta-2E2 radar stations, the S-400 multi-function radar station, as well as the Tor-M2, Pantsir-S2, and Pole-21 complexes were attacked.

A separate area of the campaign was attacks on Russiaʼs fuel and energy infrastructure. According to SBU, 14 oil refineries, dozens of oil depots, tank farms, oil pumping stations, oil terminals, and an oil production platform at the Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea were attacked over 40 days.

Among the attacked enterprises are the St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm and Volgograd oil refineries, as well as three oil refineries in Ufa. In addition, SBU reported strikes on the tankers Blue, Louise 1, Banda and Avero, as well as two cargo ships of the shadow fleet.

According to SBU, 24 tanks, 63 armored combat vehicles, 124 artillery systems, 22 multiple launch rocket systems, 40 air defense systems, and 14 aircraft and helicopters were attacked at the front during this period.

And also more than 11 thousand UAVs and ground robotic complexes, including 176 “Shahed” ("Geran") drones, as well as 712 UAVs along with positions, launchers, and equipment.

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