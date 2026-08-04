“Lasunka” ice cream may temporarily disappear from stores. Russians destroyed the companyʼs warehouse

As a result of the Russian attack, the warehouse complex of the Ukrainian ice cream manufacturer “Lasunka” was completely destroyed.

The company reported this on Threads.

They say that the fire completely destroyed the products that were already being prepared for shipment to stores across the country. So, “Lasunka” ice cream may not be in stores in the near future.

"The enemy can destroy property or walls, but he can never destroy our resilience and your trust in us!" the company emphasized.

“Lasunka” is one of the largest ice cream producers in Ukraine, which also produces cakes, cheesecakes, and other dairy products. The company was founded in 1997.

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