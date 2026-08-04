Explosions at a training ground in the Khmelnytskyi region. The investigation is checking versions of sabotage and violations of rules

As part of the investigation into the explosions at a training ground in the Khmelnytskyi region that occurred on July 31, investigators are examining two versions of the incident. One of them is a possible sabotage to destroy weapons.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to one version of the investigation, the explosions could have been the result of deliberate actions. According to another, the initial detonation could have been caused by non-compliance with the established rules for handling ammunition during its unloading. Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing circumstances that will confirm or refute each of these versions.

An uncontrolled detonation at a military facility on the outskirts of Khmelnytskyi occurred at around 11:55 AM and lasted almost until the end of the day on July 31. The explosions injured 8 military personnel. There were no civilian casualties.

As of August 3, five servicemen are still missing. According to preliminary information, they were unloading ammunition at a military unit warehouse.

The scene inspection has been completed. During the search, fragments of bodies were discovered. They were handed over for examination to determine the identities of the deceased.

Law enforcement officers interviewed the command, servicemen of the unit, and the injured, and also seized official documentation related to the storage, transportation, and unloading of ammunition.

Damage to residential buildings and other property near the test site is being recorded. Rescuers continue to demine areas outside the military facility. There is no threat of repeated explosions.

After the completion of security measures, a special commission will conduct a detailed survey of the test site and assess the consequences of the incident.

The incident was previously classified as a violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as substances and objects that pose an increased danger to the environment, which caused bodily injuries to several people. The investigation is ongoing.

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