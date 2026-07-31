An explosion occurred at a landfill in the Khmelnytsky region

In the Khmelnytsky region, an explosion occurred on the territory of a military unitʼs training ground, followed by a detonation.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces.

The circumstances and causes are being established, relevant services are working on the scene. They are also clarifying information about the injured or deceased.

The Regional Military Administration says that residents of nearby residential buildings have been informed of the need to take shelter. There is currently information about damage to residential buildings.

Earlier, a number of local media reported on a series of explosions in Khmelnytsky. No airstrike was declared at that time.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.