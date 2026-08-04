Telegram app disappeared from App Stores worldwide overnight. Whatʼs the reason

Apple said it briefly removed the Telegram messenger from the App Store on Monday, August 3, due to child sexual abuse content.

Bloomberg and Reuters write about this.

The company explained that their review found content that violated policies "that prohibit material that contains child sexual abuse".

The company said it restored the app after the developer immediately removed the content and banned the user who posted it.

Xʼs official Telegram account commented on it as follows: "Rumors about my death are greatly exaggerated." And there was an apple emoji next to it.

Claims of insufficient content moderation on Telegram led to the arrest of the social networkʼs founder, Pavel Durov, in France in August 2025. In July 2026, similar claims were made against Durov by the Russian authorities, with the FSB putting him on the wanted list for "facilitating terrorism".

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