The Russians struck Ukraine with ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs, and over 130 drones overnight. The consequences

On the night of August 4, Russian forces launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 136 drones of various types into Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 117 enemy UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A ballistic missile and 14 other strike drones hit 14 places, with debris falling in three locations. In particular, Russian drones attacked Mykolaiv at night. An 89-year-old woman died as a result of the strike. Seven more people were injured, including two girls aged 2 and 12.

Private homes, high-rise buildings, and a car were destroyed and damaged in the city.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy with six guided bombs. Two children, girls aged 5 and 10, and an elderly woman were killed. Four more people suffered acute stress reactions.

Residential buildings and non-residential structures in the city were destroyed and damaged.

Two people were injured in the strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight. A high-rise building was damaged in the Nikopol district, and private houses were damaged in the Pavlohrad district.

The south of Odesa region was also under attack at night. A private residential building was destroyed as a result of the strike. Two victims are known.

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On the morning of August 4, Russia attacked the Central District of Kherson with a drone. A 52-year-old man was injured — he had explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, as well as shrapnel wounds to his back and legs.

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