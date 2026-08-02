Explosion at a restaurant in Moscow. Death toll rises to five. Mayor Sobyanin declares it a terrorist attack

The death toll from the explosion at a restaurant in central Moscow on the evening of August 1 has risen to five.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels.

According to them, two of the victims died in hospital today. At least six more people are still in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin called the explosion at the restaurant a "brutal terrorist act". According to him, law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident. Sobyanin promised "deserved punishment" for the perpetrators.

Initially, the cause of the explosion at a restaurant in central Moscow on the evening of August 1 was attributed to a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen. Later, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee officially confirmed that a homemade device exploded, which an unknown woman tried to bring into the establishment. A security guard did not let her in — both of them, as well as one of the visitors, died on the spot after the explosive device detonated.

Russian media have found out that at the time of the explosion at the “Balzi Rossi” restaurant, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Alexander Chaiko, who commanded the Russian troopsʼ offensive on Kyiv in 2022, could have been celebrating his birthday. He is being tried in absentia for war crimes in Ukraine.

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