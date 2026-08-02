Russian troops launched over 130 drones over Ukraine overnight. Injured in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On the night of August 2, Russian forces launched 133 drones of various types to attack Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 109 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 24 drones hit 19 locations, with debris falling in three locations. In particular, the Russians attacked the Industrial District of Kharkiv and the village of Lohachivka in the Kharkiv region at night.

Five people were injured, including children aged 8 and 13, as well as a rescuer. Children have an acute reaction to stress. Private houses, warehouses and outbuildings were damaged, service station premises and wooden pallets were on fire.

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Seven people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region from night shelling. In particular, an 18-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition in the Nikopol district. A gas station, a grain warehouse, a car, and a tractor were damaged there.

A private house and a car were damaged in the Synelnykivsky district.

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