Latvia has closed the border with Belarus. What is the reason

Latvia has closed its border with Belarus for technical reasons. The Ministry of Internal Affairs advises citizens to use other routes.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Latvia Janis Dombrava.

Earlier, on July 30, Janis Dombrava called on citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus or to return if they are already there. At that time, he explained this decision by the “escalation of the hybrid migration war by Belarus”. Dombrava said that for this reason, safe movement between the countries could be complicated.

He added that Estonia would send its border guards to "strengthen Latviaʼs external border".

Earlier, in neighboring Lithuania, border guards discovered a tunnel leading from Belarus to the country. Presumably, migrants were using it to illegally cross the border. The diameter of the tunnel is approximately one meter. The department recalled that similar tunnels had previously been found in both Lithuania and Poland. They were used to smuggle goods and illegally transport people from Belarus across the border.

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