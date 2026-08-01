Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian naval unmanned boat depot and railway bridges

On the night of August 1, Ukrainian units attacked a naval unmanned boat depot in Crimea and Russian railway bridges.

This was reported by the General Staff.

At the warehouse, the Russians store and maintain unmanned naval boats for special missions.

In addition, Ukrainian units struck the Sivash railway bridge in the Chonhar area, which connects the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region with Crimea. The railway bridge in the Vladyslavivka area (Crimea) was also under attack. The Russian army uses these bridges for military purposes.

Ukrainian troops also struck an electronic warfare unit in Sevastopol, a repair and restoration base in the Pervomaisky district (Crimea), and warehouses in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

OSINT channels wrote that in Russia, the “Nizhnyokamskneftekhim” industrial zone in Tatarstan was attacked.

The company produces over 120 types of chemical products. The main types of products are synthetic rubbers and plastics.

Energy facilities in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were also hit. The attack caused power outages.

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